Pepper, Dennis L. 1946-2020

WATHENA, Kan. - Dennis L. Pepper, 74, of Commerce, Texas, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the nursing home in Highland, Kansas.

Dennis was born on July 18, 1946, in St. Joseph.

He graduated from Lafayette High School and attended Missouri Western.

Dennis worked for Sherwood Medical in Elwood, Kansas, from 1976 until the flood of 1993, then moved to Commerce, Texas and continued working for Sherwood Medical, until retiring in 2005.

He was a Navy veteran.

Dennis was a member and Past-commander of the Commerce American Legion Post #1; he also had served as financial officer of the Legion.

He was a member of the Texas A&M of Commerce Veterans Vigil Committee and had been honored as a "flame lighter" of the Eternal Flame at Texas A&M.

Dennis married Janis Morton on Nov. 18, 1966, in St. Joseph; she survives at the Highland Healthcare Center, in Highland.

He was preceded by his parents and a brother, James B. Stoneburner.

Additional survivors include: his son, Dennis L. (Mary) Pepper, Jr., of St. Joseph; daughter, Angela (Shane) Pepper - Barnes of Wathena; four grandchildren: Skye (Tucker) Beck of Lincoln, Nebraska, Brooke (Anthony Payton) Pepper of Raleigh, North Carolina, Joshua (Jerry) Pepper of St. Joseph, Jaycie (Gabe) Martinez of Troy, Kansas; and great grandchildren.

PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be held at the Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Visitation: family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, where friends may call after 9 a.m. Monday.

Memorials may be made to: the Commerce American Legion Post #1 care of: Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.