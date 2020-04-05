HOLT, Mo. - Terry Lee Peplow, 78, of Holt, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.

He was born July 19, 1941, to Ervin and Rosetta (Pratt) Peplow in Pekin, Illinois.

The family moved to Thoreau, New Mexico, to serve as missionaries to the Navajo Nation.

Terry met the love of his life at Calvary Bible College in Kansas City, Missouri.

In 1967, Terry and Loisann joined Brazil Gospel Fellowship Mission and left the United States to serve the Lord in Brazil, South America.

It was their joy to serve together in Ceará, Brazil for 23 years.

After returning from Brazil, Terry pastored Woodson Avenue Baptist Church in Overland Park for 12 years.

At the end of his pastorate, the couple served in Brazil for another year, with Crossworld.

Although the effects of Alzheimer's did not allow them to continue the ministry they had known, the next 13 years brought a new form of ministry as Terry and Loisann became a testimony of God's grace in extraordinarily difficult times.

They were lovingly supported and encouraged by friends across the globe.

At 6:45 on March 26, Terry met the Savior he loved and served.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: his wife, Loisann; his children: Brian Peplow (Cindy), Jill Petersen (Jeff), Pam Cooper (Creig); his grandchildren: Micah, Marissa (David), Marc, Kalen (Kristin), Kerianne (Andrew), Aleshandra, Eleandra, Liviani, Zee Ellie; sister, Faith; and brothers, Ben and Greg.

Celebration of Life at a later date, Northern Hills Baptist Church, Holt.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to: Northern Hills Baptist Church, 17211 NE 180th St., Holt, MO 64048, Marked to: External Ministries for Mission Scholarships.

Online guest book and obituary at: ww.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.