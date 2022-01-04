Jay Daniel Penwell, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 22, 1968, in Mountain View, California, son of Melba and Robert Penwell.
Jay married Angela Bowman on June 11, 2001.
Jay was employed by Snorkel.
He was a Raiders fan.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include: wife, Angela Penwell of the home; step-daughter, Tasha (Kyle) Hamilton of Raymore, Missouri; son, Scott Penwell of Longmont, Colorado; daughter, Jamie Penwell of Erie, Colorado; sister, Tiffany Clem of California; and grandsons, Nicholas and Alexander Hamilton.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mr. Penwell will be cremated, following services.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
