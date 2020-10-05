ROSENDALE, Mo. -Mary Agatha Penland-Boose, 84, of Rosendale, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 20, 1936, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Mary and John William Hovey Sr.

She graduated from Sparta School.

Mary worked at Stetson Hats, Whitaker Cable and Chase Candy Company.

She enjoyed crafts and ceramic and spending time with her family.

She was a member of the Agape Love Lighthouse Assembly Church.

Mary was preceded in death by: her parents; daughters, Sally Bailey and Bonnie Potts; first husband, Fred Penland Sr.; brothers, Paul E. Hovey and John Hovey; sisters, Janet Irene McPherson and Sharon Kay Willey; and son, Daniel Patrick Boose.

Survivors include: second husband, Jim Boose of Rosendale; children: Fred Penland Jr, Rose (Bill) Sterlo, Steve (Lynda) Penland, Bill (Ann) Penland, Mary Jane (John) Brewer, Nancy (Jim) Ball and David (Nicole) Boose; brother, Mike Hovey; sisters, Linda Ferguson and Barbara Decker; 33 grandchildren; 74 great-grandchildren, and 25 great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Inurnment will be at the

Bennett Lane Cemetery. She will be cremated, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.