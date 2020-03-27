OSBORN, Mo. - Angela May Penland, 57, of Osborn, passed away March 21, 2020.

She was born Nov. 19, 1962, in St. Joseph, to Ray and Clara May (Hahn) Sheffler.

Angela is preceded in death by her mother, Clara (Hahn) Sheffler.

Survivors: husband, Timothy Penland, of the home; three daughters: Sonya (Patrick) Penland-Fisher, Liberty, Missouri, Erin (Josh) Shaw, Peculiar, Missouri, and Beth (Chris) Penland-Padgett, Cameron, Missouri; father, Ray Sheffler, St. Joseph; grandchildren: Colton, Meghan, Payton, Ethan, Sophia, Thatcher, Lelouch, Raiden and Killian; one great-grandchild, Carrington; brother, Tom (Sue) Sheffler, Bella Vista, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life to be determined at a later date.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.