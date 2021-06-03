Pendleton, Sherry G. 1962-2021 Easton, Mo.

EASTON, Mo. - Sherry Gay Pendleton, 59, of Easton, Missouri, went to be with her heavenly father Sunday, May 30, 2021, at home surround by her family.

Sherry was born on May 7, 1962, in St. Joseph, to Velma and Mickey Admire. She grew up in the St. Joseph area and went to Benton High School. She was a wonderful wife and mother who loved God, life, family, cooking, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

She married Raymond Pendleton on Dec. 27, 2007, in St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Velva Gagnon; stepfather, Steve Gagnon; and brother Mickey Ray Admire, Jr, all of St. Joseph.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Pendleton of Easton; daughter, Linda Jo Darrah, and son-in-law Daniel Darrah of Holt, Missouri; two stepsons, Brian Keith, and Jeff Pendleton; two brothers, Clifford Carpenter, Danny Admire and wife Lora; three grandchildren, Destiney Durkin and husband Austin Durkin, Jerrod Darrah, Arionna Darrah; many aunts, cousins, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.

The family would like to thank those that provided care and comfort to Sherry during her illness. A special thanks to Kelly Grooms, of the home, for her dedication, love, and support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society.

A celebration of life is planned in the future. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.