UNION STAR, Mo. - Linda Kay Pendleton, 72, of Union Star, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital after a long battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 5, 1949, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Marilyn (Woodruff) and William "Bill" Coker. She married Dennis Pendleton on Oct. 8, 1972, and he survives of the home.
She graduated from Easton High School class of 1967, and she was a homemaker. She loved talking with and spending time with her family and friends, they were her greatest enjoyment. She also enjoyed canning and cooking meals for her family. She was an avid collector of anything Scooby-Doo, and she loved the Kansas City Royals.
Linda is survived by husband, Dennis Pendleton of the home; sons, Billy Pike, DJ (Tosha) Pendleton II, and Jeffrey Lee Pendleton; grandchildren: Hailey Pendleton, Cooper Pendleton, and Riley and Reagan Arthur.
Per Linda's wishes she will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
