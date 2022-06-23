UNION STAR, Mo. -Diana Lynn Pendleton, 72, of Union Star, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care. She was born July 13, 1949, in Claremont, California, daughter of Betty and Lathan Looney. She graduated from Chaffey High School in California. She married Verl Pendleton on May 25, 1969, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Diana loved rock collecting, antiques, jewelry and going shopping. She also enjoyed reading and camping and spending time in the mountains. Most of all she loved her children and grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include, husband, Verl Pendleton Jr. of the home; sons, Ken Pendleton of Union Star, Jammie Pendleton of Avenue City, Missouri, Corey Pendleton of Gower, Missouri, Jody Pendleton of Hiawatha, Kansas, and Levi Pendleton of Union Star; brother, Chuck (Trudy) Looney of Ontario, California; sisters, Jeanette Myers of Alto Loma, California, Bobbie Looney and Ginny Looney of Bullhead City, Arizona, and eight grandchildren.
Graveside Service and Interment will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at the King Hill Cemetery. Sam Church officiating.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Pendleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.