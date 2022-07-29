Emmett Pendergras III, 22, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 25, 2000, in St. Joseph, son of Melinda (Throckmorton) and Emmett Pendergras II. He attended Benton High School and moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, and graduated from Lincoln High in 2018. Emmett enjoyed collecting, building and restoring guns. He also enjoyed fashion, especially shoes.
Emmett was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Emmett Pendergras.
Survivors include, mother and step-father, Melinda and Tony Johnson, of St. Joseph; father and step-mother, Emmett II and Sherri Pendergras; of Lincoln; his son, Emmett Pendergras IV; brother, Alexander Noble (Angelica Garcia), of St. Joseph; sister, Kiley Dawe, of St. Joseph; half siblings, Emily Pendergras, Christian Pendergras, Gracie Pendergras, Corinne Pendergras; step-sister, Savannah Johnson; maternal grandfather, Chris Throckmorton, of St. Joseph; maternal grandmother, Julie Janzen, of Hutchison, Kansas; paternal grandmother, Debera Nichols, of St. Joseph; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
