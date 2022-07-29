Emmett Pendergras III, 22, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 25, 2000, in St. Joseph, son of Melinda (Throckmorton) and Emmett Pendergras II. He attended Benton High School and moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, and graduated from Lincoln High in 2018. Emmett enjoyed collecting, building and restoring guns. He also enjoyed fashion, especially shoes.

Emmett was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Emmett Pendergras.

