Peek, Joyce 1943-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. -Joyce Peek of Savannah, passed away Saturday, July 18, at Riverside Place in St. Joseph.

She was born July 11, 1943, in St. Joseph, to Paul and Jessie Smith.

They moved to Savannah in 1945; she attended Savannah High and graduated in 1961.

She was contacted and asked by Fred Hoffman, Missouri State Commissioner, to be Secretary for Missouri State Softball Association and the deputy State Commissioner.

She served there for ten years, until Mr. Hoffman's death, continuing to tend to Mrs. Hoffman.

The next 25 years she served as clerk to three Judges: Eddie Smith, L Glen Zahnd and Michael Ordnung.

After serving 25 years in the Court System, she retired in 2008.

She was a member of Helena Baptist Church.

She is survived by: three sons: Dave (Sara) Peek, Dennis (Leah) Peek, and Scott (Roxanne) Peek; eight grandchildren: Michaela Killkenny, Dayton Peek, Lauren (Joshua) Halvorsen, Taylor Peek, Joshua Peek, Jessica Peek, Connor Peek and Logan Peek; great-grandchildren, Ivie Schuyler and Josiah Halvorsen; best friend, Pat Frank; second family, Carol Frank, Diana (James) Dean; nieces and nephews: Mary (Jeff) Robertson, Bob (Teri) Drake, Jan Drake; great-nieces and nephews: Lindy (Alex) Dicarlo, Kalli (Nick) Brusca and Corby (Ashley) Robertson; great-great-nieces and nephew, Jasper, Kamden, Brecken: Benny, Barrett.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Paul and Jessie Smith; her grandparents, John and Ruby Gibbons, and Charles and Hattie Smith; a brother and wife, Ronald (Arlene) Smith, from Washington.

Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home Savannah.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.

Burial will immediately follow at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.

Memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.