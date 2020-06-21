Pederson, Ronald "Dr. Ron" 1954-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. -Ronald "Dr. Ron" Pederson, 65, Mound City, died of complications from Parkinson's Disease on June 15.

He was born in Topeka, Kansas, on Oct. 3, 1954.

Ron served in the Army and Air National Guard.

Ron graduated from Stormont-Vail School of Nursing ,Washburn University and KU. He worked as a Primary Care Nurse Practitioner for Community Hospital Fairfax, Missouri (1994-2000) and at Clarinda Regional Health Center (1998-2014).

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia.

He belonged to Savannah Sashayers (Missouri) and Clarinda Circle 8 Square Dance Club (Iowa).

He was active in the St. Joseph PD support group.

He also enjoyed reading, travel, scuba diving and nature.

A memorial will be held 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at Griffith Park in Mound City.

Memorial contributions can be made to: www.michaeljfox.org.

Care entrusted to: Chamberlain Funeral Home & Monuments, Mound City.

Online condolences may be left at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.