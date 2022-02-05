Lynn Peden was born Sep. 23, 1955 and went home to be with the Lord on the 27th of Jan..
Lynn married Linda Hays on March 8, 1985.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Agnes Peden and brother Richard Peden.
Loved ones he left behind are wife Linda Peden; children, Chris Hays (Angie), Wendy Hays; grandchildren, Dakota, Harmony, Cheyenne, Gunner, Cale; great-grandchildren, Pennelope, Joslynn, and one on the way; beloved pets Daisy and Fritz; brother Ronald Peden; and brother-in-law Bob Sharp.
He will be sadly missed. Thanks for your help Grandpa!
There will be no service at this time. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
