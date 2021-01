HAMILTON, Mo. - Melody Ann Pease, 65, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021. Melody lived most of her life in Hamilton, and she lived in St. Joseph and Lee's Summit, Missouri, for a short time.

Please note that the service for Melody Pease scheduled for Tuesday, January 26, at 2 p.m., at Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, will be moved to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, instead due to pending weather. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.