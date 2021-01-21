HAMILTON, Mo. - Melody Ann Pease, 65, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away at her home on Jan. 19, 2021. Melody lived most of her life in Hamilton, and she lived in St. Joseph and Lee's Summit, Missouri, for a short time.

Melody was born on Oct. 9, 1955, in Cameron, Missouri, to Forrest and Betty (Moss) Dixon. She graduated from the Penney High School, Hamilton, in 1973, and then earned her B.S. degree in Science from Missouri Western State College, St. Joseph, graduating in 1977.

Melody worked in quality control for Seitz in St. Joseph and R.B. Rice in Lee's Summit, before working as a legal assistant for Child Support Services/Enforcement in Hamilton, which she retired from.

Melody attended the Cameron Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, and enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Melody married George Pease in Hamilton on Oct. 24, 1982. He survives of the home.

Additional survivors: Son-Nathan (Heather) Pease, Mooresville, Missouri; three grandchildren-Jarek, Irish, and Draper Pease; brother, Roger (Connie) Dixon, Hamilton; sister, Sue (Ernie) Burnett, Hamilton; brother, Kenny (Kim) Dixon, Hamilton; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

A Graveside Inurnment Service will be held next Tuesday, Jan. 26, for family and friends at Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mosaic Hospice or the Caldwell County Foundation Cancer Assistance Fund. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.