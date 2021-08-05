Bill passed away on July 29, 2021, at Catholic Care Center, Bel Aire, Kansas, at the age of 69.
He is survived by: his wife, Kim (Wells) Pearson; sons: Darrell Pearson, St. Joseph, Eric Pearson Kansas City, Missouri, Joseph (Anna) Pearson Windham, Maine, TJ (Jamie) Hinkle Warrenton, Virginia, Rodney(Michelle)Hinkle, Mechanicsville, Maryland; daughter, Rachel (Travis) Bunse, King City, Missouri; brother, Steven (Cindy) Pearson, Merriam, Kansas; and sister, Christine(Jim Smith) Pearson, Shawnee, Kansas; grandchildren: Matthew, Emily, Aaron Pearson, Trevor, Dylan, Kenley, Rowan and Reese Hinkle, Lauralie Loftin.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203.
Catholic Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at St. Joseph Church 11311 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203.
Burial at St Joseph Cemetery, 61st and Quivira Rd.
Full obituary may be viewed at www.amosfamily.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.