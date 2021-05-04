Rosie "Irene" (Graham) Pearson, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on May 1, 2021.

Irene was born Feb. 26, 1934, in Craig, Missouri. She met the love of her life, Warren Pearson, in grade school and they were married June 16, 1951, at the young ages of 17 and 18. Together they worked the family farm while she finished her senior year, graduating from Craig High School in 1952. After the flood of 1952, they left the farm when Warren was drafted into the Army. They lived in Falls Church, Virginia, then moved to St. Joseph in 1956. Warren worked on the railroad while Irene stayed at home with their three children. She was a Sunday school teacher and helped with vacation Bible school. She was a boy scout den mother and a girl scout leader. Irene and Warren were married almost 70 years.

Irene was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Edna and PJ Brandt; her sisters, Beulah McCabe, Darlene Gath, Marjorie Rusow; brothers, Hobert Graham, Marvin Graham.

Irene is survived by her husband, Warren, of the home; sons, Daniel (Donna) Pearson, Parkville, Missouri, Dave Pearson, Savannah, Missouri; daughter, Danette (Rod) Sampson, St. Joseph; grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Evans, Tegan (Kevin) Marasco, Lindsey (Trenton) Stringer, Rylan Sampson, and Joshua Pearson; great-grandchildren, Asher and Tatym Marasco, Gavin and Hannah Evans; sister, Pat (Bob) Kumsher; and brother, Mike (Sharon) Dougherty.

Visitation will be Wednesday May 5, 6 to 8 p.m. Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Service Thursday May 6, 1 p.m. at our chapel.

View service at heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.