Brian Scott Payton, 30, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

He was born Dec. 28, 1989 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Louis and Leslie (White) Payton, Jr.

Brian received certifications in Mechanics and Maintenance and in HVAC at Hillyard Vocational School. He worked as a HVAC/Maintenance technician at Donna Farrow Property Management for the last four years and as a Care Attendant at Choices for three years.

Brian was an ordained Christian Chaplain. He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. Brian also bred King Charles Cavalier Spaniels, known as Cockaliers.

Brian was preceded in death by: his sister, Rebecca Lynn Payton; maternal grandmother, Kathleen (White) Graden; maternal grandfather, Dean White; maternal uncle, Paul White; and paternal aunt, Tywanna Lynn Payton.

Survivors include: his parents, Louis Payton, Jr., Arlington, Texas and Leslie (White) Payton, St. Joseph; sister, Amanda Payton, Crestview, Florida; brother, Brett Payton, Springfield, Missouri; half-sister, Skylar Payton, Arlington; uncle Darin Scott Payton, Carrollton, Missouri; paternal grandparents, Georgina and Paul Fortune, Wallace, Missouri; paternal grandparents, Louis and Anna Payton, St. Joseph; niece, Aubrey Payton; nephew, Grayson Payton, both of Springfield, Missouri; several extended family and friends.

Graveside Services: 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Blakely Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.

Obituary and online guestbook at: simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.