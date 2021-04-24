Tyler A. Payne, 22, St. Joseph, died Friday, April 16, 2021.

He was born Oct. 20, 1998, St. Joseph.

Survivors include mother, Donnita Payne, and father, Ronald Ritter.

A Celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2507 Glenn, St. Joseph.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.