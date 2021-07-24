REEDS SPRING, Mo. - Evelyn Paxton, 74, died unexpectedly, On Monday, July 12, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. Evelyn was born on Aug. 11, 1946, in St. Joseph, to Gene and Betty (Leg) Milbourn of St. Joseph. Evelyn married Harold C. Paxton, Jr. on July 16, 1963.
They raised a daughter, Veronica Hainey, (Ozark, Missouri), a son, Harold C. Paxton III (Reeds Spring) and two of their grand-daughters that they adopted: Jaime Paxton (Reeds Spring) and Sabrina Paxton (Reeds Spring).
Evelyn was proceeded in death by her parents and her brother Warren Milbourn. She was also proceeded in death by her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Iva Jean Baker, Manuel (Marilyn) Paxton; Gail (Jeannette) Paxton Sr; Winona Shugart, and William H Paxton.
She is survived by her husband, Harold C Paxton Jr of 57+ years; daughter, son, two adopted grand-daughters, grandson: Thomas (Whittney) Rokusek of Ozark; grand-daughter, Michaela Rokusek, Ozark; and one great-grand-daughter, Cora Rokusek of Ozark; two sisters-in-law: Glenda Lewis Fillmore, Missouri, and Jackie Milbourn St. Joseph; a half-sister, Jaime Brelsford, St. Joseph; as well as numerous, numerous, nieces and nephews and long-time friends and extended family.
She has been cremated under the care of Springfield Mortuary Services.
Graveside services will be held on July 31, 2021, at noon at Bennett Lane Cemetery north of Savannah, Missouri. A celebration of her life will be held afterwards at the American Legion Post #287 in Savannah with a potluck dinner for family and friends. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
