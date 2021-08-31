Barry Owen Paxton, 51, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born March 1, 1970, in St. Joseph, son of Linda and Jerald Paxton, Sr.
Barry was preceded in death by father, Jerald Paxton Sr.; and brother, Patrick Jess Paxton.
Survivors include, mother, Linda Paxton; brothers, Jerald "Junior" Paxton, Jr. (Jessica Occallaghan) Missouri, and Shaun Paxton; cousin, Connie Fletchall of St. Joseph, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Hackberry Cemetery, Andrew County.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
