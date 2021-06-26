Pawling, Gerald T. 1955-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Gerald Thomas Pawling, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday June 22, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 1, 1955, in Banning, California, son of Marie and Russell Pawling. He graduated from Lafayette high school, and worked for the City of St. Joseph. He served in the United States Navy.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Ruth Herr.
Survivors include: life partner, Carolyn Wilson; brother, Alvin (Ellen) Pawling; and a sister, Emma (Brian) Blake.
Mr. Pawling will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Pawling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.