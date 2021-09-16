Edwin "Ed" Pauly, 66, of St. Joseph, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph.
Ed was born in Wathena, Kansas, on March 18, 1955, to Harold and Patsy (Bruns) Pauly. He grew up in Wathena graduating from Wathena High School in 1973. Following graduation he served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 22 years. After his military career he was a chief engineer on a Casino boat.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents and longtime girlfriend, Tina Harris.
Survivors include his two brothers, Rocky and Andy Gillpatrick both of St. Joseph; nieces; nephews; stepchildren; and many grandchildren.
Ed's wishes were to be cremated with an evening visitation Friday 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena
Memorial Service Saturday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Inurnment at the Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena where there will be Military Honors under the auspices of the U.S. Coast Guard. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
