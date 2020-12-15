Dee Paulich passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

She was born Sept. 16, 1927, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Joe and Martha Geha.

Her work career was in sales and bookkeeping. She loved dancing, playing cards with friends and playing the organ. Many wonderful organ parties were held at her home.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

The true joy of her life was her daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Sarah, Marge and Elizabeth, brothers Dick, Bill and George and her husband Leo.

Survivors include daughter, Anita (Bob) Nelson; grandchildren, Bobby (Juli) Nelson and Amy (Brad) Grooms; great- grandchildren, Madison and Abbey Grooms, Jack and Cole Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.

Services are Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Visitation noon to 2 p.m. and service is at 2 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.