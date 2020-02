ATCHISON, Kan. - David Joseph Paul, age 53, Atchison, passed away unexpectedly, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home.

Service, will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.

Visitation with the family will be from 2 until 4 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.

David will be cremated following the service.

Care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.