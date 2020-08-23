RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Margaret Ellen (Cassity) Patton, born March 13, 1929, passed away on Aug. 21, 2020, in Wathena, Kansas.

Born to Claude and Helen (Gardner) Cassity in Rushville.

She was a graduate of St. Joseph Junior College.

She married Raymond H. Patton June 15, 1952, in Rushville.

Margaret worked part time at 1st Bank of Troy, which the Pattons owned and operated from 1958 to 2012. She served on the Board of Directors for 54 years.

Margaret is survived by: children, Bill (Linda) Patton, Manhattan, Kansas and Pamela (Mark) Young, Troy, Kansas; grandchildren: Jennifer Harper (Jay), Clint Jones (Tracy), Ryan Jones (Abagail), Scott Young (Kimberly) Kristen Young, Raymond H. Patton II (Erica), Eric J. Patton; great-grandchildren: Grayson and Quinn Harper, Oliver and William Jones, Ila Young, Carter Patton.

She is preceded in death by: parents, husband, Raymond; brother, William Cassity Sr and his wife, Ann; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marvin Patton and wife, Vernelle.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to: the Alzheimer's Foundation, Troy Ambulance Fund, and the Moila Shrine Endowment Fund.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.