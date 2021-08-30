Gary W. Patton, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Falls City, Nebraska.
He was born June 5, 1943, in St. Joseph, son of Laura and Lee Roy "Pat" Patton.
He graduated from Faucett High School, class of 1961, and served in the US Army Reserves.
Gary married Sally Johnson on Sept. 24, 1965, in St. Joseph.
He retired as a scraper operator with the Operating Engineers, Local 101.
He was a life-long St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, enjoyed playing cards, reading westerns and traveling out West.
A man of integrity, Gary truly loved spending time with his family and always cracked a good joke.
He was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church.
Gary was preceded in death by: wife, Sally in 2017; his parents; son, Michael Vaughn Patton; brothers, Dorvin, Delfus and Aubrey Patton; and sister, Audrey Patton.
Survivors include: sons, Brian (Nina) Patton of Tampa, Florida, Robin (Mary) Patton of Stewartsville, Missouri; daughter, Lindie (Brad) Catlin of Salem, Nebraska; nine grandchildren; siblings: Reatha VanWicklin of Union Star, Missouri, Darrell (Linda) Patton of St. Joseph, Valta (Scott) Horn of St. Joseph, Allen (Diane) Patton of St. Joseph and Ardis (David) Poling of Lawson, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Dr. Larry Lindsey officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Inurnment at a later date at Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the Patee Park Baptist or Eastside Baptist Church.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
