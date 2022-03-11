Patton, Deloris 1936-2022 Boonville, Mo.

BOONVILLE, Mo. - Deloris Murphy Stephenson Patton was born March 11, 1936, in Albany, Missouri, to Retha Siddens Murphy and Thomas Dale Murphy. She wed J. Marshall Patton on June 27, 1981, and they lived on his family farm in Albany until 1991. They co-managed two independent living facilities until they moved to Boonville in 1993.
She is survived by Marshall of the home; and son, Eric Dale Stephenson of Independence, Missouri; and stepdaughter, Jennifer Patton Braun (Chad) with grandchildren Hannah, Silas, Asa and Ella Braun. She is also survived by three sisters, Pat (AJ) McComas of Princeton, Missouri, Donna (CE) Thomas of Stanberry, Missouri, and Norma (Robert) James of Montgomery, Texas. Also, three sisters-in-law of Topeka, Kansas, St. Joseph, and Carrollton; along with six nieces and three nephews.
Deloris loved cooking all her life and worked for Federal Land Bank for 27 years, Lawson Equipment for 2 years. She got her real estate license and sold ads for KWRT. She worked at Guarantee Land Title when they moved to Boonville. She enjoyed volunteering for the Cooper County Hospital Auxiliary being a Pink Lady and Boonville Women's Club and her church family of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Boonville.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 11, at First Christian Church with a celebration of life starting at 11 a.m. Her committal service will be at Grandview Cemetery, in Albany, on Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
