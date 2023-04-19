Patton, Darlene 1942-2023 Plano, Texas

PLANO, Texas - Nancy Darlene (Weldon) Patton, 80, Plano, Texas, died from pancreatic cancer on April 5, 2023, at Faith Presbyterian Hospice, T. Boone Pickens Center, Dallas, Texas.
Born Dec. 16, 1942, at St. Francis Hospital, Maryville, Missouri.
Preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Loree Weldon, Barnard, Missouri.
Graduated class of 1960, South Nodaway High School, Barnard. Graduated with a B.S. in Business and Music Minor from Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville, in 1964.
Darlene was a high school business teacher for two years in Glenwood, Iowa, before starting a 30 year career with IBM in sales support positions in Omaha, Minneapolis, Dallas and Tulsa. After retiring from IBM, she held marketing positions with SpaceCom Systems, GTE/ Verizon and Sprint.
On Oct. 17, 1970, Darlene married Donald Patton at St. Gerald Catholic Church in Ralston, Nebraska, her high school sweetheart since 1956. She once described their life as a "wonderful journey full of excitement, adventures, surprises, laughter, tears, losses and gains". An avid reader, Darlene was always curious with a desire to learn. She enjoyed traveling with family, working-out with new friends in Jazzercise, and playing the piano. Darlene made others feel special, especially her grandchildren. She lived her life with faith and a caring smile for all.
Darlene was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Plano. A member of Sigma, Sigma, Sigma Sorority, Plano Carpenter Recreation Center and held a Texas Real Estate License.
She is survived by her husband, Don, Plano; son, Tom Patton and wife Holly, Austin; daughter, Tricia Dittes and husband Brian, Ft. Worth, Texas; sister, Arlene Weldon, Plano; five grandchildren, Drew Ann Dittes, Drake Dittes, Ft. Worth, Andrew Patton, Will Patton, and Ben Patton, Austin; aunt, Helen Weldon, Maryville; sisters-in-law, Monica Patton, Margarette (James) Schmitz, Ravenwood, Missouri, and Ann Heflin, Maryville; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private family funeral Mass Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Chapel, Plano, with Interment at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Faith Presbyterian Hospice, 12477 Merit Drive, Dallas, TX 75251, www.faithpreshospice.org/support/ or a charity of donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
