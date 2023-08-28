Billie "Bill" Ray Patton, a loving husband, father, grandfather and devoted friend, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at his home after a short battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eula Patton.
Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon; his son, Brett (Gena), of Columbia, Missouri; daughter, Debra (Dustin) Patrick, of O'Fallon, Missouri; granddaughter, Taylor Patton, of Kansas City, Missouri; grandson, Bennett Patton, of Columbia; sister, Marilyn (Frank) Power, of St. Joseph; nephew, Brad Power (Lori), of St. Joseph; many special friends he thought of as family; cousins; and granddogs, Verzi and Merle.
Bill graduated from Lafayette High School in 1961 and Northwest Missouri State University, and was employed by American Family Mutual Insurance Company for 39 years.
He spent many happy hours on a ballpark bench being a very proud Grandpa, watching softball and baseball. Bill enjoyed golfing with his many buddies at Moila.
As a member of a small group at Brookdale Presbyterian Church, he enjoyed sharing God's love and support. His church family was an important part of his life.
A special thank you to all who helped us: Mosaic Life Care Hospice, many friends and family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Moila Shrine Temple Transportation Fund, Brookdale Presbyterian Church, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
