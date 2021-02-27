RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Roger T. Patterson, 73, Rushville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

He was born May 20, 1947, in Wyandotte, Michigan, to Frank and Lethia (McDaniels) Patterson.

Roger married Marsha Bush Feb. 14, 1979.

He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Roger was a gun enthusiast. He enjoyed working on cb radios and tinkering with anything.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Alice; granddaughter, Tabitha Patterson; sister, Evelyn Masiak; brother, Dave Patterson; and sister, Terry Dembek.

Survivors include wife, Marsha; children, Roger L. Patterson (Sherri), James L. Patterson (Jena), Frank E. Patterson (Nicky), Richard T. Patterson (Carolyn), Steven C. Bush, Lori L. Kottman (Johnny), Kimberly L. Griffin (Robert), Amanda C. Davisson (Andrew); 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Shearon, Sandy Patterson; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.