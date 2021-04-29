Kelsey Michelle Patterson 27, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, in St. Joseph.

She was born June 26, 1993, in St. Joseph, daughter of Brandee and Mike Patterson.

She graduated from Benton High School, class of 2011. She loved being a pit bull mom to Zahra, Ghost and Cooper, helping anyone in need, but most especially loved spending time with her family.

She met the love of her life, Kyle Roland, working alongside at 54th Street Bar and Grill. They were engaged on Christmas Eve 2020, she loved the idea of spending the rest of her life with him.

She is preceded in death by: paternal grandparents, Bert and Mary Patterson; aunt, Sherry Belinda Wooten.

She is survived by: her fiance, Kyle Roland; parents; maternal grandmother, Darlene Sampson, St. Joseph; sisters, Brittany Rivera, St. Joseph, and Amber (Chris) Hurst, Cameron, Missouri; brother, Jeremy (Kauri) Patterson of Stewartsville, Missouri; uncle, Richard Patterson, Granbury, Texas; aunt, Vicki Cortellini, Midland, Texas; five nieces and four nephews; numerous life long friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Kelsey M Patterson memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.