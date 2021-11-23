Patterson, Jr., Dennis R. 1977-2021 Union Star, Mo.

Dennis Ray Patterson, Jr., was born on April 20, 1977, in Newport Beach, California. He was one of three children of Dennis and Katherine S. (Weist) Patterson, Sr.
Dennis passed away in Union Star, Missouri. He was living in St. Joseph at the time.
Survivors include his father, Dennis Sr., of California; his mother, Katherine Ringle (James Hurst) of Mound City, Missouri; sisters, Kristine (Tony) Hurst of Ravenwood, Missouri, and Sara Patterson (Tyler Manley) of California; niece, Courtney (Jose) Celay; and nephews, David "D.J." Beaderstafdt and fiancee Allison Nelson, and Micheal Carter.
Dennis worked in construction. He played football, basketball, and participated in the Hershey's Track Meet in Colordo. Dennis loved baseball, and had an extensive baseball card collection. He taught himself to cook, and his favorite foods were his mama's enchiladas and his grandma's Spanish rice.
Going to the casino, listening to loud music, drawing, and reading were some of his favorite pastimes. His best friend was his sister, Kristine. He was also close friends with Kirby Goosley and Boner. He loved his dog, Daisy, and loved his niece and nephews as his own.
Memorial services: Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, 11 a.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Private family inurnment at Quitman Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.