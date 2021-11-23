Patterson, John S. 1945-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

John Stanford Patterson, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. He was born Feb. 19, 1945, in St. Joseph, son of the late Johanna and Guy Patterson. He worked in the banking and insurance industries as a Vice President. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
He is survived by brother, Stanford (Lois) Patterson of Florida and several nieces and nephews.
There will be at graveside service and inurnment at 11 a.m.Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fr. Al Ebach officiating.
Memorials are requested to the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
