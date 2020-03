Glenda A. Patterson

BETHANY, Okla. - Glenda (Sanger) Patterson went to be with our Lord on Feb. 27, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Ralph Sanger, of St Joseph.

She is survived by: sons, Doug, and family, Wayne and family, and Roger and family.

Funeral arrangements: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 26th St. and Lovers Lane, St. Joseph, MO 64506. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.