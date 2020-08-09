Patterson, Bonita "Bonnie" B. 1930-2020

OREGON, Mo. - Bonita (Bonnie) Bailey Patterson, age 90, was born June 20, 1930, in Morrison, Missouri, the youngest daughter of Edward and Gasena (Boss) Mertens.

With her family surrounding her bedside, her spirit went to be with her other heavenly family members, according to the scripture, John 14:2.

She died at Mosaic Life Center in St. Joseph on Aug. 6, 2020.

Bonnie was a graduate of Chamois High School in Chamois, Missouri, in 1948, and after graduation went to work in Jefferson City, Missouri.

A young farm man from Oregon, who was attending the University of Missouri at Columbia, Robert (Bob) Bailey, fell in love with her and they were married on Jan. 28, 1950 in St. Charles, Missouri.

Five children were born to this union.

Her greatest joy in life was being in the presence of her family and her grandchildren. Her home was "home plate" to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all the neighborhood children.

She taught many kids how to swing a bat, catch a fly ball and pitch a softball.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; two husbands, Bob Bailey, in 1991 and J. C. Patterson, in 2012; two sons, Brad, in 1961, Benny, in 1972; and a grandson, Bayley Banks, in 2005; all of her siblings: Geneva Vogel, Ruth Turner, Norbert Mertens, Renilda Pecoraro, Eileen Paulsmeyer, and their spouses, have preceded her in death.

Survivors include the following: daughter, Billie (David) Banks; and sons, Bert (Susan) Bailey and B.J. (Janet) Bailey, all of Oregon; eight grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Avenel Bailey; numerous nieces and nephews; and all her many friends and neighbors also survive her.

For the last 3 1/2 years of her life, she became the "sassy" resident of the Oregon Care Center and the residents and staff became her second family.

Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday, at the Oregon United Methodist Church with her service to follow at 3 p.m.

Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon following the service.

Memorial contributions: Oregon United Methodist Church, Garden Fund.

Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Online condolences may be left at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.