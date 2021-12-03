Patterson, Bob L. 1943-2021 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Bob L. Patterson, age 78, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 28, 2021, at North Kansas City Hospital in North Kansas City, Missouri. Bob was born on March 17, 1943, on the family farm in rural Plattsburg, Missouri. He was a graduate of Plattsburg High School.
Bob was a jack of all trades, farming and trucking most of his life. He served our country in the United States Army from June 10, 1964, until his honorable discharge on May 31, 1970. Initially he was assigned to the Infantry Division at Fort Benning, Georgia, and then transferred to the 586th Engineer Company. Bob enjoyed quail hunting.
Bob is survived by his sons, Robert Patterson Jr. (Carol) of Cameron and Ronald Patterson (Deidra) of Turney; grandchildren, Kyle, Jessica, and Taylor; great-granddaughter, Ella. Other extended family members also survive.
Private family burial will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Plattsburg, Missouri. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658.
Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
