Bill Patterson
PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Bill Patterson, 66, of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Sept. 13, 2021.
He is survived by his daughter, Tanya Patterson; granddaughter, Destiny Hendrix; sister, Helen Callahan and husband Russell; brother, Robert L. Patterson; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower, Missouri.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
