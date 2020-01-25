Patterson, Asher 2019-2020

Asher Patterson, 4 month old son, of Ashley Kernes and Jeremy Patterson, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in St. Joseph.

He was born Sept. 18, 2019, in St. Joseph.

He is survived by: maternal grandmother, Cindy Kernes; maternal grandfather, Robert Kernes; maternal great-grandparents, Roger and Karen Kernes; maternal great-grandmother, Darlene Sampson; paternal grandmother, Emma Patterson; paternal great-grandfather, Olin Patterson; paternal great-grandmother, Betty Sage; brothers, Maximus and Achilles Hardy; sisters: Rose, Kelsey and Crystal Kernes; half sisters: Chevy, Star and Alyna Zeamer; half brothers, Alex Patterson and Preston Auxier.

Visitation: from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Funeral services: 3 p.m. Sunday, Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jeff Jaekley officiating.

Memorials are requested to: Asher Lee Patterson Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.