Keith B. Patek
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Keith Byron Patek, 68, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Survivors: son, Jewell Patek and wife, Heather, of Russellville, Missouri; two grandchildren, Mazie and Emmie Patek; brother, Harry Patek, of Cameron, Missouri.
Service: a Masonic service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Burial: Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.