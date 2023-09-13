Paste, Lawrence R. 1943-2023 Waukesha, Wis.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Lawrence "Larry" Robert Paste, Waukesha, Wisconsin, aged 80, passed away Sept. 4, 2023. Larry was born on Jan. 7, 1943, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Lawrence and Wanda Paste. He was raised in Atchison, Kansas, and graduated from Atchison High School in 1960. He earned his Associate's Degree from St. Joseph Junior College.
Larry was known for keeping lifelong friends, who along with family considered him "larger than life". He enjoyed life to the fullest by retiring at an early age. Larry worked in the computer field for several major corporations including Westab, Honeywell, AMF, and Harley Davidson.
Larry is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 40 years, Jill (Stadler) Paste. He and Jill spent years graciously entertaining and hosting friends and family at their home on Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota, as well as traveling extensively together. The children and grandchildren fondly remember summers on the lake and considered it the very best vacation resort.
Larry married Gayle (Jones) Agee in 1960, and they share three children. Curt Paste (Diane), of St. Joseph, Sherri McDonald (James), of Nashville Tennessee, and Cyndie Jones, of Kansas City, Missouri.
Additional survivors, grandchildren, Coley Clark, Derek Hansen, Brynn Mayse (Matt), Jordan Jones, Brandi Hill (Mike), and Danielle Pryor (Jeremy); a total of 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Paste (Mickie), of Stilwell Kansas; his niece, Traci Miller (Skip), of Atchison; and nephew, Gregg Paste (Kelly), of Goldendale, Washington.
Larry has been cremated per his wishes. A family farewell is planned for a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Wis. Lawrence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.