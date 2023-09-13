Paste, Lawrence R. 1943-2023 Waukesha, Wis.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Lawrence "Larry" Robert Paste, Waukesha, Wisconsin, aged 80, passed away Sept. 4, 2023. Larry was born on Jan. 7, 1943, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Lawrence and Wanda Paste. He was raised in Atchison, Kansas, and graduated from Atchison High School in 1960. He earned his Associate's Degree from St. Joseph Junior College.

Larry was known for keeping lifelong friends, who along with family considered him "larger than life". He enjoyed life to the fullest by retiring at an early age. Larry worked in the computer field for several major corporations including Westab, Honeywell, AMF, and Harley Davidson.

