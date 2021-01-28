Wanda Irene Pasley, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born March 5, 1940, in Grant City, Missouri, daughter of Edna and Thomas Potter. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1958. Wanda married Norman Pasley on Nov. 27, 1958. She worked for 32 years at Mead Products. Her hobbies included knitting, reading, being outdoors and specifically working in her yard.

Wanda was preceded in death by husband, Norman Pasley in 2012; her parents; brothers, Archie, Billy, Adrian and Donahue Potter.

Survivors include, daughters, Abbey Jo O'Malley of La Mesa, California, Julia (Rocky) Nolan of St. Joseph, Monica (Darrell) Chivington of St. Joseph and Valerie Pasley of St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ms. Pasley has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

