JeNelle Louise Pasley, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at her home. She was born May 7, 1934, in Monroe, Louisianna, daughter of Kathleen and Anthony Chatelain. In 1952, she married Dennis Ronald Pasley in Shreveport, Louisianna.
JeNelle loved sports. She graduated from Bolton High in Alexandria, Louisianna, garnering multiple all-state honors in Basketball. She was also an avid Chiefs and Royals Fan. JeNelle worked many years for Dr. Jacob Kulowski and Stetson Hats, finally retiring from Boehringer-Ingelheim. Her work ethic was well known. JeNelle's cooking skills were legendary. If she loved you, she fed you. If she fed you, you'd love her. Many people enjoyed her gumbo, jambalaya and egg bread.
JeNelle was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis Ronald Pasley, in 1980; son, Dennis Ross Pasley; brothers, Charles and Frank Lampkin.
Survivors include: son, Derek (Carrie) Pasley of Agency, Missouri; grandchildren, Tiffany (Mark) Holmstrom, of Shawnee, Kansas, Troy (Jessica) Pasley, of St. Joseph, Trevor Pasley, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Mentry (Lisa) Bull, of Gower, Missouri, and Dillon (Makayla) Pasley, of Agency; eight great-grandchildren; and her beloved pets.
A special Thank You to Freudenthal Home Care Team, especially Carla and Joyce.
Ms. Pasley has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are requested to the American Red Cross or Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
