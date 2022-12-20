JeNelle Louise Pasley, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at her home. She was born May 7, 1934, in Monroe, Louisianna, daughter of Kathleen and Anthony Chatelain. In 1952, she married Dennis Ronald Pasley in Shreveport, Louisianna.

JeNelle loved sports. She graduated from Bolton High in Alexandria, Louisianna, garnering multiple all-state honors in Basketball. She was also an avid Chiefs and Royals Fan. JeNelle worked many years for Dr. Jacob Kulowski and Stetson Hats, finally retiring from Boehringer-Ingelheim. Her work ethic was well known. JeNelle's cooking skills were legendary. If she loved you, she fed you. If she fed you, you'd love her. Many people enjoyed her gumbo, jambalaya and egg bread.

To plant a tree in memory of JeNelle Pasley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.