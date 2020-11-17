Parvin, Martha I. 1951-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Martha Irene "Cookie" Parvin, 69, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Nov. 13, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 30, 1951, to Hubert and Betty (Jones) Burnett.

Cookie attended Cameron High School and worked as a Paraprofessional for the Cameron School District for over 22 years before retiring. She was a lifelong member of the Cameron First Assembly of God Church. She will be deeply missed by her family.

Preceding her in death: parents, Hubert and Betty Burnett; brother, David Burnett; sister, Betty Ann Riley; nephew, Jay Riley; and several aunts and uncles.

Survivors: husband, Allen Parvin, of the home; daughter, Tammy (Randy) Jaggars; grandsons, Andy (Elizabeth) Jaggars and Noah Jaggars; siblings, Laura (Howard) Hullinger, Mike (Donna) Burnett and Teresa (Chris) Lee; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service: 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Packard Cemetery.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.