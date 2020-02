CAMERON, Mo. - Paul James Parton,79, Cameron, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service.

Burial: Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, to help the family with funeral costs.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences:

www.polandthompson. com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.