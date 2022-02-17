Parton, Brian E. 1955-2022 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Brian E. Parton, age 66, was born Aug. 27, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Everett and Mary Elizabeth (Watkins) Parton and passed away Feb. 10, 2022, in Salisbury, Missouri.
Preceding Brian in death was his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Bruce Frazier.
Survivors include three brothers, Everett Eugene Parton, Robert Wayne Parton, and Christopher Joe Parton; five sisters, Cecilia Carol Holten, Elizabeth Grace Houston, Ester May Parton, Evelyn Marie Parton, and Lilian Kay Parton; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville with burial following at Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions: Mount Zion Cemetery
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
