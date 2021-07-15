RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Mona Parsons, 65, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away on July 12, 2021. Mona was born Aug. 20, 1955, in Council Grove, Kansas, to Philip and Delma (McDowell) Metcalfe.
She was a 1975 graduate of Atchison High School, and was Supervisor of Janitorial Services and mail clerk at Bradken of Atchison.
Mona married Mark Parsons on Feb. 15, 1975, and he survives. Also surviving are their children, Michael Parsons (Michelle), Bridget Snodgrass (Aaron), Brandi Owens (Bobby); seven grandchildren, Dalton Parsons (Mikayla), Nichole Weigel (Brandon), Ashley Schuetz, Duncan Owens, Cassandra Schuetz, Morgan Parsons, Kasey Parsons; great-granddaughter, Blake Parsons; her mother, Delma McDowell; two brothers, Edward Metcalfe, Edwin Metcalfe; two sisters, Grace Barker, Janice Weishaar (Jay); other relatives and a host of friends.
Mona is preceded in death by her father Philip Metcalfe and sister Barb Crouse.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Above all, Faith and Family were her heart. She loved Jesus, worshiping him and spreading his word through discipleship. Mona had an undying and unwavering faith, was a Born-Again Christian, and was of the Baptist Faith. She loved gardening, watching her hummingbirds, traveling, beach time, and spending time with family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to 97.3 K-LOVE Radio St. Joseph Kansas City in Mona's memory.
Celebration of Life services Saturday, July 24, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Oak Room at Atchison Event Center 710 S. 9th Street, Atchison KS 66002. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.