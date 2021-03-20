Parson, Judy 1944-2021 Versailles, Mo.

VERSAILLES, Mo. - It was the 26th day of May, in 1944, when Millard and Jean Hathaway Deshon welcomed daughter Judith K. into their family.

Judy, as she was called, grew up in St. Joseph with two brothers, Rick and Mark and a sister, Patsy. She attended school in St. Joseph and one year of college before meeting and later marrying Jack Parson on Aug. 6, 1965. For the next 55 years, Judy and Jack enjoyed the ups and downs of marriage; experiencing the joy of raising two sons, Brian and Jason and welcoming four grandchildren and five great grandchildren along the way.

For most of Judy's professional career she worked in the medical field as an insurance biller and coder in various doctor's offices in the St. Joseph area. She enjoyed working with the many medical personnel over the years and truly enjoyed the time she spent with Dr. Prokop and his associates.

When she wasn't working and spending time with her family you could find her reading a favorite book, tackling a sewing project or spoiling one of her many canine companions. Music was her passion and putting on her dancing shoes was a favorite pastime. She was always ready to dance, even when her health was beginning to fail her, she could be found dancing in her living room.

Spring and summer were devoted to her beloved Kansas City Royals and fall and winter were spent rooting for the Chiefs. There was never a dull moment in the Parson house when sports were involved.

In 2019 Judy and Jack moved from St. Joseph to their little piece of the Ozarks; which was a dream of Judy's. She stayed busy keeping up with family and friends on Facebook and began a new hobby of collecting little red trucks.

Late Wednesday evening, March 10, 2021, Judy passed away at her home in the Ozarks with her husband by her side.

She will forever be remembered by her beloved husband, Jack Parson of the home; two sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Rachel Parson of Versailles, Missouri, and Jason and Sherri Parson, of St. Joseph; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Rick DeShon and Mark and Cherrie DeShon, all of St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Jordan, Shana, Dominique and Wesley; five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Brody, Luke, Kaiden and Israel; along with her nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Patricia "Patsy" Sloan (Farmer).

In keeping with her wishes she was cremated. A Celebration of Judy's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on May 8, 2021, at Stoney Creek, in St. Joseph.

Memorial contributions in Judy's memory are suggested to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter at 701 SW Lower Lake Rd, St Joseph, MO 64504.

