Parmelee, Louis E. 1937-2021

Louis E. Parmelee, 83, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 14, 2021. Louis was born Dec. 23, 1937, in Lander, Wyoming, to Edward M. and Mary Louise (Freeman) Parmelee.

He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Colorado, and received a Master's Degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

Louis was a professor at Missouri Western State University teaching astronomy, geology, and earth sciences. After retirement he was a substitute teacher teaching science to the students. He was also a metals and coin expert for Kristens Coin and Jewelry in St. Joseph.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Parmelee, and many cousins.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangement by Heaton-Bowman- Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.