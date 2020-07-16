Parman, Mitchell A. 1980-2020

SKIDMORE, Mo. -Mitchell A. Parman, 39, of Skidmore, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Mitchell was born on July 28, 1980, in Rock Port, Missouri, to John and Linda (Walter) Parman.

He had helped his father farm and had worked for Kawasaki, H & H Welding and Laclede Chain.

Mitchell loved his family and enjoyed working on cars, fishing, music, history and movies.

He was preceded in death by: his mother, Linda Parman; his grandparents, Dorothy and Lawrence Walter, and Geraldine and Charles Parman; uncle, David Walter; and grandmother, Roberta Patterson.

Mitchell married Stephanie D. Maley on Jan. 17, 2006, in Maryville, Missouri; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: their children, Xander, Journee and Tyller; his father, John Parman, Pickering, Missouri; sister, Michelle Parman, Chadron, Nebraska; father-in-law, Bill Miller, Rockdale, Texas.

Memorial Service 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Price Funeral Home, in Maryville.

Burial will follow at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, in Maryville.

Mr. Parman has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.