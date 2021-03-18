Parman, Maxine E. 1929-2021 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Maxine Elizabeth Parman, 92, of Albany, Missouri, passed away on March 14, 2021.

Maxine was born in a house north of Bethany, Missouri, on March 4, 1929, to Alva Lewis Groves and Roxie Chloe (Turner) Groves. She was the fourth of seven children: James Carl Groves, Wilbur Luverne Groves, Donald Forrest Groves, Mavis Madeline Hickman, Norma June Pittsenbarger and Larry Eugene Groves.

Maxine graduated from Martinsville High School where she was Homecoming Queen and an avid volleyball and basketball player. In 1945 she began writing to an Army Sergeant stationed in the Philippines. She had never met him, but he was the brother of a family friend and neighbor, Blye (Parman) Carter. A long distant relationship developed and in 1946 James Valentine Parman returned from the Philippines and they met for the first time. On May 21, 1947 they were married, and for 73 years, they never left each other's side. They had two children, Rosemary Chloe Risinger Moore, and Phillip James Parman.

On Aug. 2, 1953, Maxine was baptized in Merrill Jackson's pond by Pastor Homer Sharp. Maxine joined the Lone Star Baptist Church and after moving to Albany, she joined the Albany Baptist Church in 1962.

Maxine retired from Old American Insurance Company in 1989 after having worked there for 33 years. She was active in the Gentry County Saddle Club, Boy Scouts and Eastern Star. Maxine was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed working on the family farm and sewed many of her family's clothes. From 1990 to 2006 Maxine and James enjoyed spending winters at their home in Mission, Texas, at Lemon Tree Estates.

Maxine is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Moore, Kansas City, Missouri; her son, Phillip Parman and wife Debbie Parman, Springfield, Missouri; her grandsons, Chad Risinger, Lake Lotawana, Missouri, Tyler Parman, Springfield, Chad Harris and wife Erica and their children Addison and Harper, Springfield, Branton Harris and wife Lindsey and their children Broderick and Giselle. Springfield. She is also survived by her siblings, Norma Pittsenbarger and Larry Groves.

Along with her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, James Parman, and her siblings James Groves, Wilbur Groves, Donald Groves and Madeline Hickman.

The life led by Maxine has been an inspiration to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. She was a caring, warm, kind, fun-loving, honest, and friendly lady who enjoyed life. Her family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the friendship and kindness that the Albany community has always extended to Maxine.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the chapel. Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to the Albany First Baptist Church in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.